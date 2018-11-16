Neither oppressed nor suppressed: 10 years of celebrating the art of Muslim women

I can't believe this year marks our 10th anniversary show.

Expressions of Muslim Women, lovingly abbreviated as EMW, started in 2008. Back then, we had no idea that a decade later we'd still be putting together this showcase of artistry of Muslim women in the National Capital Region.

It all began with an infamous email in February 2008. One of our mentors, Khadija Haffajee, sent out a note to an anonymous number of "young" Muslim women. A couple of sentences pop out at me as I reread it now.

"We are not oppressed or suppressed, nor are we a disembodied piece of wrapped-up cloth. Make this is a celebration of who we are!" Haffajee wrote.

And so we brainstormed, and came up with the novel plan of having Muslim women present an arts event for women only, of all backgrounds.

The founders of Expressions of Muslim women, from left to right: Rifat Hanif-Riaz, Krystal Gebara, Khadija Haffajee, Diane Dupuis, Ubah Hersi and Audrey Saparno. (Nesia Saparno)

Over the years, this event has helped shape many lives. We've seen teenage performing artists returning in future years as young adults with confidence and refreshing perspective. We've had audience members who later became inspired to audition and perform in EMW shows.

We've had artists who, at auditions, had never performed in public before, yet over the span of a couple months, with coaching, they showed growth and development, performing with ease the night of the show.

From left to right, performers Ghadeer Abou-Shakra, Anastasia Filippova and Audrey Saparno on stage at EMW. Abou-Shakra decided to perform after attending an EMW show. Filippova was the one who encouraged Saparno to write music. (Salam Basalamah)

One musical artist saw my picture in the local Muslim newspaper, where I was playing a guitar for an EMW show. She had not had the chance to play her songs in front of a live audience before. That picture inspired her to audition.

Every show has the underlying tone of celebration of women. Everyone, from the artists to the audience and even the volunteers, feel it, whether their background is Muslim or not. "Empowered" and "inspired" are the words

mentioned every year.

As for my start as a singer-songwriter, I owe that to EMW, too. The committee encouraged me to write my own songs. It was daunting at first. But when my first few songs were well received, I continued writing and performing on the EMW stage.

I later attended songwriting workshops, and wrote and performed my songs for other local events. In 2014, I won Songs from the Heart songwriting competition in the multicultural category. I also recorded and released my first EP in 2016. My songs allow me to share stories of Muslim women and my faith.

A wide range of performers have taken the stage at EMW over its 10 years. (Salam Basalamah )

Through these annual EMW shows, women of all backgrounds have gained appreciation of the ideas and life stories shared among Muslim women. The event has given Muslim women the chance to represent their own voices with confidence to people who may not otherwise have had a chance to get to know a Muslim woman.

Over the last decade, this show has helped build bridges across different faith backgrounds, cultures and ages. By performing on stage, I got to share my love for the divine as a visible Muslim woman, and discover universal commonalities with those who are listening.

Audrey Saparno is one of the founders of Expressions of Muslim Women. She's a biologist and a singer-songwriter who performs regularly at the annual event.

The Expressions of Muslim Women 10th anniversary show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Centrepointe Theatre.