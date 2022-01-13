Multiple injuries reported in Merivale Road explosion and fire

Multiple people have been injured in an apparent explosion and fire on Merivale Road in the city's Nepean area, according to Ottawa police and paramedics.

Firefighters say they were battling a third alarm fire on Merivale between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> on scene of a 3rd alarm fire on Merivale Road between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road. 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50 foot flames through the roof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ottawa_Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ottawa_Traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z0fSSEJLtB">pic.twitter.com/Z0fSSEJLtB</a> —@OttFire

Police say they have closed Merivale between West Hunt Club and Macfarlane roads due to the fire.

Details on specific injuries are not yet available.

More to come.