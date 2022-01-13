Multiple injuries reported in Merivale Road explosion and fire
Road closed to traffic near West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa's Nepean area
Multiple people have been injured in an apparent explosion and fire on Merivale Road in the city's Nepean area, according to Ottawa police and paramedics.
Firefighters say they were battling a third alarm fire on Merivale between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
<a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> on scene of a 3rd alarm fire on Merivale Road between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road. 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50 foot flames through the roof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ottawa_Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ottawa_Traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z0fSSEJLtB">pic.twitter.com/Z0fSSEJLtB</a>—@OttFire
Police say they have closed Merivale between West Hunt Club and Macfarlane roads due to the fire.
Details on specific injuries are not yet available.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?