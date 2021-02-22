Learn how to enjoy — not just endure — the rest of winter

"We know it's cold, so why fight it?" asks Stranger, an Inuk dad in Ottawa, who's made it his mission to share his culture and traditions with young people in the city.

His advice for this time of year is simple: "Just let your body get used to it, get comfortable ... be nice and relaxed and embrace the cold because we can't run away from it, right?"

For birder Peter Soroye, convincing yourself to go outside is about remembering the trade-off is worth it.

"The quiet beauty of a fresh snowfall turning the world into a picturesque snow globe is something that, to me, is worth the occasional face-freezing day," he jokes.

People in Ottawa know winter can be hard — and all the more so during a pandemic. But there are some who've found creative ways to embrace this season.

CBC Ottawa asked them to share their stories for our series, "Cool with Cold."

Mongolian knucklebone

For Mongolian-Canadian Zolzaya Sanjmyatav, who grew up in the coldest city in that frigid country, you have to be ready for winter to enjoy it.

"Mongolians prepare for winter year-round. From summer to winter, they prepare the food, clothing, everything. Good preparation is the key to survival," she explained.

Once preparations are in place, then you can have some chilly fun. This winter, Sanjmyatav broke out the knucklebones to teach her kids a traditional ice-shooting game, similar to curling. You can learn how by clicking below.

Sanjmyatav's husband Togtokhbayar (Togy) Batpurev shows the proper technique for launching the zakh — in this case, a plastic hockey puck. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Winter fruit candy

Yi Jiang, who grew up in northern China, says you have to look for the season's bright spots to break out of the winter blues.

"Life is hard and short, and winter is long. It is a great time to stay with family and catch up on those things I fall behind on."

This winter she brought some colour into her kids lives, teaching them to make a winter fruit candy that's as common as BeaverTails are in Ottawa. You can find the recipe and instructions here.

"When I got married, I started learning and preparing food for my family. You know, I have two kids, they are my priority. So I hope they can try the food that I ate when I was kid," said Yi Jiang pictured here with her children, Sunny Jiang and Jenny Sun. (Fangliang Xu)

Winter birding

Birder Peter Soroye says that despite the challenges of the season, it can lead to memorable moments, especially when it's time to go inside again.

"Even on those coldest, most bone-chilling days, I always look forward to how great it is afterwards to have the miracle of warm blankets and hot drinks!"

He says one reason to get outside right now is to meet this city's birds, before the spring influx. Here's his pitch for winter birding.

PhD student Peter Soroye captures photos of birds in Ottawa's city centre, like the cardinal. (Submitted by Peter Soroye)

Kneel jumping

And for Stranger, who goes by that one name only, the best way to enjoy winter is to accept it, and literally, relax.

"When you start to tense up your muscles, that's when the cold really gets to you down into your bones — especially down here in the south, where it's a wet cold compared to the North," he explains.

His solution is to keep active with winter games like the kneel jump. You can learn the proper technique here.

Kneel jumpers compete to leap the furthest distance forward from the starting line. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

How to use this video

CBC Ottawa created this interactive video to showcase some of the ways you can not just endure, but enjoy the last few weeks of winter. Click on a title in the white box to meet one of our winter lovers with a creative suggestion and choose your next winter adventure.

To navigate back to the home screen, use the controls at the bottom of the video. The small circle to the left of the pause button will take you back to the main menu.