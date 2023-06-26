Five prominent Ottawans with decades of experience in budgeting, law, public management and municipal affairs have co-signed a letter to the city's mayor expressing concerns about the latest renewal of Lansdowne Park, calling on him to provide full transparency regarding the finances and risks of the project.

The major Lansdowne 2.0 revamp calls for a new $183-million arena to replace the existing one — formerly called the Civic Centre — followed by new north-side stadium stands that are estimated to cost $139 million, with costs offset largely by the development of three highrise residential towers above the existing arena.

The proposal crafted by the city's private partner, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), and endorsed one year ago by the last council under former mayor Jim Watson, has been the subject of criticism with accusations of secrecy and overly optimistic financial projections.

In their letter dated June 25 and available for reading below, the authors ask mayor Mark Sutcliffe to answer 18 questions on topics including the project's finances, the impact of adding to the city's debt and due diligence.

The June 25 dated letter was signed by:

Kevin Page, former parliamentary budget officer and current president and CEO of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa.

Paul Champ: Ottawa lawyer with a focus on employment, labour and human rights.

Penny Collenette: lawyer and executive in residence at the Telfer Management School at the University of Ottawa.

Michael Wernick: former clerk of the Privy Council and currently the Jarislowsky Chair in Public Management at the University of Ottawa.

Joanne Chianello: former CBC Ottawa city affairs columnist now employed as a manager at StrategyCorp.

The Lansdowne 2.0 project proposed by Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group would see a new municipally owned arena constructed at the end zone of the football field, partly on the current park space, paid for in large part by the development of three towers above new northside stands. (Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group)

While acknowledging that Lansdowne 2.0 offers a chance to put both the Ottawa Redblacks CFL team and the Ottawa 67's OHL team on more solid footing, as well as create housing and jobs and support tourism, the letter questions whether enough information has been disclosed to compare the project against other potential areas of investment.

Speaking to CBC on Monday, Wernick said the city should reconsider commercial confidentiality, which it has used as justification for not releasing all of the financial details.

"I've been a resident of Ottawa for 41 years and there are a lot of aspects of the project that concern me," said Wernick. "I don't think there's enough information for taxpayers, even councillors, to make a sound decision on this enormous project."

In their letter, Wernick and company tell the mayor "disclosure exemptions cannot be used when the public interest in disclosing the information is greater than the reason for the exemption."

Concerns with staff's role

Wernick also questioned the role of city staff in presenting the proposal to councillors, even wondering whether they've become "advocates for the project."

"They don't seem to be exercising due diligence for the taxpayers," he said.

The letter asks the mayor for the revised costs of the project, the amount of debt the project would create for the city, what that would mean for the city's ability to borrow in future years, and how servicing that debt would affect the city's bottom line for Lansdowne.

The authors also want the mayor to release information needed to properly assess the risk for the city, including a detailed breakdown of cash flow projections and the revenue the city would receive for allowing OSEG to build and sell condos over a city asset.

The letter also wants the mayor to outline how the city will consult the public in a "robust" way and to ensure the city's auditor general has the time to answer their questions before council votes on Lansdowne 2.0.

A spokesperson with Mark Sutcliffe's office confirmed the mayor received the letter but had not had the chance to properly review it.

WATCH | Councillor leads public walk at Lansdowne, demands changes to the plan: Councillor leads public walk at Lansdowne, demands changes to the plan Duration 0:59 Capital ward councillor Shawn Menard led a public walk through Lansdowne Park Monday morning, highlighting his concerns with Lansdowne 2.0. (Photo: Giacomo Panico)

Councillor calls for immediate changes to Lansdowne 2.0

On Monday Shawn Menard, the councillor for the area, led a public walk on the grounds of Lansdowne Park where he demanded big changes to the existing renewal plan, specifically in the areas of housing, greenspace and public consultations.

He said the original proposal "cannot stand."

Menard highlighted the impact of three residential highrise buildings of 29, 34, and 40 storeys, which would be built behind the north-side stands of TD Place stadium and contain 1,200 residential units.

The councillor wants to ensure there is affordable housing within those buildings, and he's worried about the wind effect at street level. He also doesn't want Lansdowne to lose too much greenspace — the current plan has about 0.5 hectares of grass lost on a city park.

Menard also expressed concern about the commercial confidentiality with OSEG and how the project needs more transparency.

Janice Barresi, OSEG's vice-president of brand and social Impact, says OSEG is open to adjusting the housing plan for Lansdowne 2.0 should the city want changes. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

OSEG� VP joins Menard's walk

Janice Barresi, OSEG's vice-president of brand and social impact, joined the councillor's walk before speaking to reporters and offering her group's perspective.

"These city facilities are in dire need of repair," said Barresi. "The renewal of these sites is critical to the profitability and financial long-term sustainability of the partnership."

As for Menard's concerns about the size and type of residential towers being proposed, she added: "If the city decides that they want less density on-site or more affordable housing, we'll work with our partners on that."

As it stands, city staff are expected to ask councillors for the green light for Lansdowne 2.0 sometime this fall.