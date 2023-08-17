Expect LRT delays as crews address restraining rail issue

OC Transpo is beefing up its express shuttle service and limiting all trains between uOttawa and Hurdman stations to a single track, after an inspection found train wheels were coming into contact with a restraining rail.

That friction was only recently identified as a safety concern.

During the recent multi-week shutdown, maintenance workers removed the rails — which guard against derailments — and moved them a matter of millimetres.

All riders at the three stations will board from the eastbound platform until the rails can be adjusted overnight, the transit service said online.

Michael Morgan, acting general manager of transit services, informed councillors of the issue through a memo, saying trains need to bypass a portion of the westbound track between Hurdman station and the Rideau River bridge while the issue is assessed.

"Customers should expect delays," he wrote.

No contact was detected at other parts of the tracks. Restraining rails are located near the Confederation Line's tightest curves, spots that have been considered a potential issue since the service was launched.

During Thursday afternoon's peak period, the city will run its recently introduced express shuttle between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations every five minutes. Usually the buses run every 10 minutes from 3 to 6 p.m.

Regular service is expected to resume on Friday.