Schools, attractions, most city facilities all closed Monday

Most city facilities, schools, entertainment venues and museums in Ottawa are closed today as public health officials and politicians do their best to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer, has asked people to limit the number of "non-essential" trips outside their homes and to take precautions and avoid crowds if they do have to go out.

She also said anyone who can take their child out of daycare should as child care facilities begin screening both visitors and those under their care for symptoms of the respiratory illness.

Monday's closures include:

All federally run museums

The Bytown Museum

Casino du Lac-Leamy

Parliament of Canada

Senate of Canada

The National Arts Centre

The National Art Gallery

TD Place

Canadian Tire Centre and the Sensplex

The majority of city facilities, including libraries and recreation centres

The YMCA

The Rideau Carleton Raceway and Casino

Nordik Spa-Nature

All "non-essential" services at Carleton University

Publicly funded schools in Ontario have also been ordered to shut down until April 5, although they would have been closed Monday in any case for the March break.

As well, recreational and leisure sites in western Quebec — including bars, clubs, gyms and movie theatres — have been ordered to close by the provincial government.