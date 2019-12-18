Schools, attractions, most city facilities all closed Monday
Public health officials are asking people to stay home if they can
Most city facilities, schools, entertainment venues and museums in Ottawa are closed today as public health officials and politicians do their best to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer, has asked people to limit the number of "non-essential" trips outside their homes and to take precautions and avoid crowds if they do have to go out.
She also said anyone who can take their child out of daycare should as child care facilities begin screening both visitors and those under their care for symptoms of the respiratory illness.
Monday's closures include:
- All federally run museums
- The Bytown Museum
- Casino du Lac-Leamy
- Parliament of Canada
- Senate of Canada
- The National Arts Centre
- The National Art Gallery
- TD Place
- Canadian Tire Centre and the Sensplex
- The majority of city facilities, including libraries and recreation centres
- The YMCA
- The Rideau Carleton Raceway and Casino
- Nordik Spa-Nature
- All "non-essential" services at Carleton University
Publicly funded schools in Ontario have also been ordered to shut down until April 5, although they would have been closed Monday in any case for the March break.
As well, recreational and leisure sites in western Quebec — including bars, clubs, gyms and movie theatres — have been ordered to close by the provincial government.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.