Going up! Ottawa family heading to Mount Everest
Todd Lavigne and Gina Kim want to instill sense of wonder in young daughters
An Ottawa family is heading up — way up — on a trip to Nepal that includes a hike up to the Mount Everest base camp, more than 5,000 metres above sea level.
Todd Lavigne, Gina Kim and their three daughters decided on the adventure after Lavigne climbed Everest years ago and wanted to share some of the experience with his family.
They spoke to CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning before leaving for their trip.
The climb will be physically demanding, but according to Lavigne, as long as they take it slow it won't be dangerous.
"We'll check their oxygen [saturation] levels, check their heart rates and make sure that everything is in keeping with where it should be — make sure they don't have any headaches and their speech isn't slurred or anything like that," Lavigne said.
Kim said Lavigne's experience on the mountain meant she didn't have too many concerns.
"I was there too," she said. "I know what to expect a little bit, and I trust our beautiful princesses to follow the instructions."
Daughters voted for Everest over Disney
Hailey and Sarah are 10-year-old twins, while Casey is a year younger.
Their parents let them choose between Mount Everest and a trip to Disney World — and they chose the mountain.
This is a trip that will give them some emotional, mental and physical strength.- Todd Lavigne
The three girls haven't done much out of the ordinary to prepare, aside from riding their bikes and taking their taekwondo classes.
It won't be an easy trip: Lavigne and Kim said they expect them to carry all their own gear up the mountain as they trek to base camp.
Finding the right gear was a challenge, too: the girls will mostly be wearing extra small women's sizes because most mountain climbing equipment doesn't come in children's sizes.
Ultimately, the family is hoping to share a unique experience with their daughters, while also giving them a sense of adventure.
"This is a trip that will give them some emotional, mental and physical strength," Lavigne said. "When we're done, it's going to have taught them that they can do something that's pretty big in life."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.