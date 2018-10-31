EVENT
Ottawa Salsa Convention
The largest Latin event of the fall is coming to Ottawa Nov 9 to 11.
The weather may be getting cold, but Ottawa will be heating up Nov. 9 to 11.
The Ottawa Salsa Convention is a three-day dance extravaganza bringing together more than 90 world-renowned Latin dance stars from all of over Canada, USA and Mexico to perform right here in Ottawa.
Participate in one of the 30 Latin dance workshops taught by award-winning performers. From bachata to kizomba to salsa, there is a class for every skill level. Test out your new dance moves during nightly social dancing events with music provided by some of the world's top salsa DJs.
When: Nov. 9 to 11, 2018
Where: Canadian Museum of History (100 Laurier Street, Gatineau)
More info: www.ottawasalsaconvention.ca