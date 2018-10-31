The weather may be getting cold, but Ottawa will be heating up Nov. 9 to 11.

The Ottawa Salsa Convention is a three-day dance extravaganza bringing together more than 90 world-renowned Latin dance stars from all of over Canada, USA and Mexico to perform right here in Ottawa.

Participate in one of the 30 Latin dance workshops taught by award-winning performers. From bachata to kizomba to salsa, there is a class for every skill level. Test out your new dance moves during nightly social dancing events with music provided by some of the world's top salsa DJs.

When: Nov. 9 to 11, 2018

Where: Canadian Museum of History (100 Laurier Street, Gatineau)

More info: www.ottawasalsaconvention.ca