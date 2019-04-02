Think you've got what it takes to be an Olympian?

RBC Training Ground is searching for the next Canadian Olympian this Saturday at the University of Ottawa.

It's your chance to show off your skills in front of the top coaches and sports officials in the country.

How it works

There are four qualifying events that are open to all aspiring athletes age 14 to 25: a sprint to test speed, an isometric mid-thigh pull (IMTP) to test strength, a vertical jump to test power and a beep test to measure endurance.

Ottawa is one of many stops across Canada. The top 100 from each region will later be invited to attend the finals, which will include another round of testing.

Meet Lizanne Murphy

Lizanne Murphy will be on-site at RBC Training Ground in Ottawa.

Olympian and basketball player Lizanne Murphy will be on-site at the event. She knows what it takes to make it as an Olympic athlete, having competed with Team Canada in the Rio 2016 and London 2012 games. Murphy has played more than 150 international games with the Senior Women's Team and won gold medals at both the Pan American Games in Toronto and the FIBA Americas championships in 2015.

Go for gold

The event is free and starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Montpetit Hall Gymnasium at the University of Ottawa.

It is recommended that you register in advance here.

For more information about RBC Training Ground, visit cbc.ca/olympics/trainingground.