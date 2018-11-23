Join us for CBC Ottawa's annual charity drive

This holiday season, help fight hunger in Ottawa. Join CBC Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 14 for our annual charity drive, Project Give, in support of the Ottawa Food Bank.

We will be live from the National Arts Centre at 1 Elgin Street, bringing you a special day of radio and television broadcasts, musical performances and more.

Last year, CBC Ottawa listeners and viewers helped raise more than $130,000 for the thousands of people using the services of Ottawa Food Bank. Project Give is about bringing the community together, raising awareness and funds for non-perishable and fresh foods.

Schedule

5:30 to 8:30 a.m. | Ottawa Morning

Wake up with Ottawa Morning live from Equator Coffee Roasters at the National Arts Centre.

Host Robyn Bresnahan will be joined by featured guests every hour—a local gelato maker, an athlete, a singer.

This special show will include live musical performances by Rebecca Noelle, Kimberly Sunstrum and Lynn Miles. Plus the first 50 people to join us will get a coupon for a free cup of coffee.

12 to 1 p.m. | Noontime concert on the stairs (and get your copy of Our Table)

Join Lucy van Oldenbarneveld and Adrian Harewood, co-hosts of CBC Ottawa News at 6, for a free concert on the Thorsteinson​ Glass Staircase featuring local gypsy jazz band, Django Libre.

The Ottawa ensemble will get the energy going with their upbeat tunes. Plus, you can get your copy of the limited edition CBC Ottawa community cookbook, Our Table. The cookbook includes recipes from our CBC Ottawa journalists and will be available for a suggested minimum donation of $40.

You can ask Lucy and Adrian about their recipes, help support the food bank and get the perfect holiday gift —and we'll even gift wrap it for you!

12 to 1 p.m. | Ontario Today

Back in the studio, host Rita Celli will be with Ottawa singer-songwriter Craig Cardiff, but the show is not only about his music.

Cardiff regularly passes around a journal at his concerts, inviting people to write down something they've never told anymore. He's collected thousands of stories, from first kisses to confessions.

Tune in to 91.5 FM to hear his stories and some holiday music.

3 to 6 p.m. | All In A Day

Swing by the NAC after work for live musical performances by Moonfruits, Ria Mae and Amy Millan, Torquil Campbell and Christopher McCarron of Stars in Peter A. Herrndorf Place.

Stick around for giveaways and great conversation with host Alan Neal, plus prizes and a few surprises. More details to come.

6 to 7 p.m. | CBC Ottawa News at 6

Enjoy the sounds of local jazz band The Mike Furlong Quintet while CBC Ottawa News at 6 rounds up the highlights of the day.

Adrian Harewood will be live at the NAC with Lucy van Oldenbarneveld back in studio to bring you fundraising updates, interviews and stories as part of a special newscast.

Stay tuned for more information about our special programming and events.

Artists, personalities and schedule are subject to change.