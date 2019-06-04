Chief Architect for the House of Commons on what makes Ottawa a creative city

If you're an early riser and a creative thinker in the Ottawa area, you might've heard of the CreativeMornings breakfast series.

With chapters in more than 200 cities around the world—from Oslo to Ottawa—CreativeMornings hosts free, monthly events for the creative community, featuring a short talk and a bite to eat. Each month's talk has a global theme, such as: courage, honesty or tradition. May's theme was 'preserve.'

Ottawa has been hosting gatherings since 2012, welcoming speakers from such varied occupations as psychologists, architects, artisanal sign painters and brew masters. CBC Ottawa is proud to partner with CreativeMornings Ottawa to share creative Q&As each month and conversations with the community.

The speaker for the month of May was Darrell de Grandmont, chief architect for the Digital Services and Real Property Directorate at the House of Commons. We asked him to answer a few questions by email about creativity in his career and his city.

Q: Does creativity play a role in your life and career? If so, how?

Creativity has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. At the age of 7-8 I used to disassemble small appliances and use the motors and parts to create something new altogether. Today, I'm grateful that my architectural training and personal interests collide into a creative career as an architect. I've had the pleasure of working for very progressive architectural practices in the past, all of which valued design and creativity.

Today, I see creativity in a new light. It can be found in areas that extend beyond design. As an example, it can be found on an excel spreadsheet, in the way you organize the information to tell a story or to make your point.

Q: Why do you think this month's CreativeMornings theme "preserve" is important to talk about in Ottawa?

I think Ottawa has been experiencing growth and development for a number of years. In return this has both promoted and challenged the idea of preservation within our communities, each having their own interpretation of what role the past should play in Ottawa's future. Any opportunity to openly discuss and create a dialogue around an understanding of that past allows us to discuss our future is a way that is more inclusive and reflective of our current values.



Q: What's one piece of creative advice or a tip you wish you could tell your younger self?

The less you have, the more resourceful you are, and are therefore more creative (and possibly more sustainable).



Q: When you get stuck creatively, what is the first thing you do to get unstuck?

I go for a run. For me it's a form of meditation, time solely dedicated to my thoughts…the endorphins help.



Q: What makes Ottawa a creative city?

Its people. Ottawa has a humble beginning in the lumber industry, people have had to be resourceful, and they continue to do so.

The next CreativeMornings Ottawa will take place on Friday, June 28 at the Ottawa Art Gallery. Keep checking creativemornings.com/cities/ott for details.