Centennial Lake residents grateful as evacuation order extended

Jacob Nabi has been staying with his partner's parents after the couple was ordered to evacuate, along with other residents of the Township of Greater Madawaska, when a forest fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

When people fled a fire near Centennial Lake, it seemed like the disruption would only last a few days. But many evacuees say the gratitude they feel to firefighters and neighbours outweighs any inconvenience.

The fire in the community west of Ottawa is now "being held," but officials say it is not out.

The Township of Greater Madawaska said Wednesday that residents like Jacob Nabi will still not be able to return until Friday at the earliest.

"Honestly, we've got a place to stay, a roof over our heads, so we're just grateful everyone's in there working and we just hope that the firefighters are OK," said Nabi, who has been staying with his partner's parents.

The couple weren't home when the order to evacuate was announced, so they couldn't even grab a change of underwear or a toothbrush.

"Nothing. We've got everything at that home. ... We both work remotely. Our computers are in there, so we've had to take some time off work."

Fire in the 'clean-up phase'

Evacuees got some encouraging news from the township Wednesday evening: "Fire crews are moving to the clean-up stage of the burnt area."

Emergency teams will work through the coming days, the update said, and people should continue to keep clear of the area.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is still looking into what caused the fire.

A water bomber drops water on a fire near Centennial Lake in the Township of Greater Madawaska, Ont., west of Ottawa earlier this week. The township says the fire is in the clean-up phase. (South Frontenac Fire & Rescue/Facebook)

Gail Holtzhauer, who runs Snider's Tent and Trailer Park, said her property has been used as a sort of staging group, with tents and a boat launch to the island, which remains on fire. But she said she is far from frustrated.

"We should all appreciate what wonderful resources we have," Holtzhauer said. "Look at the helicopters and the [ministry] and all that. It's all done by the government and I don't think the government gets enough appreciation."

Holtzhauer's getting some appreciation herself, from people like Judy MacPherson who notice how the business owner and her daughters have been "feeding the fire crew."

Then there's evacuee Nancy McCauley, who's been feeling the community spirit from her cousin's home in Arden, Ont.

"There's been a lot of homes opened up to people," she said. "Everybody's willing to help. We've had so many different offers from people to stay or come for meals."

While the time away from home is longer than she'd expected, McCauley said it's nothing a load of laundry can't fix.

Gail Holtzhauer, right, and daughter Allison say they're grateful for the resources the government has been able to provide to fight the fire. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Holtzhauer said people should be "proud of what we've done."

"That's what Madawaska is all about."