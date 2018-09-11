Melnyk's latest bid to rev up Sens fans falls flat

In the bizarre <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> video, Eugene Melnyk says: “Some people were talking in town that, ‘Oh he may move the team.’” <br><br>That was Melnyk, who said on Parliament Hill before his outdoor December game: "If it doesn't look good here, it could look very, very nice somewhere else.”