Melnyk's latest bid to rev up Sens fans falls flat

Eugene Melnyk's latest bid to rev up disenchanted Ottawa Senators fans doesn't seem to be working out very well.

Unorthodox video posted Monday night panned online

CBC News ·
Senators owner Eugene Melnyk appeared in a video posted online Monday night in which he vowed to rebuild his floundering team in Ottawa. (Laura Osman, CBC)

On Tuesday, the Senators owner penned an open letter vowing to keep the team in Ottawa. The team also posted a video Monday night in which Melnyk is interviewed by Sens defenceman Mark Borowiecki.

Reaction to the video was swift, and sometimes savage.

Then there's the question of timing, right before training camp.

Some fans accused Melnyk of contradicting himself.

Others got hung up on the jersey Melnyk wore in the video — an outdated Reebok model.

Still, some Sens fans are pledging their undying support.

