Melnyk's latest bid to rev up Sens fans falls flat
Unorthodox video posted Monday night panned online
Eugene Melnyk's latest bid to rev up disenchanted Ottawa Senators fans doesn't seem to be working out very well.
On Tuesday, the Senators owner penned an open letter vowing to keep the team in Ottawa. The team also posted a video Monday night in which Melnyk is interviewed by Sens defenceman Mark Borowiecki.
Reaction to the video was swift, and sometimes savage.
offensive is a good word, thank you CBC—@axematty
This entire video made me so confused and uncomfortable—@processtay
Even Leafs fans feel bad for us so it was definitely bad <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a>—@cat_chick10
Then there's the question of timing, right before training camp.
On the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SensRising?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SensRising</a> video, the timing to me is the most confusing part. Officially announcing a rebuild and addressing the team structure right before camp is bizzare. Some good, and even great, prospects coming but this is kookoo land right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a>—@allen_26er
Some fans accused Melnyk of contradicting himself.
We'll have 15 rookies on the ice, and we're going to be competitive! <a href="https://t.co/PMLYA2F54l">pic.twitter.com/PMLYA2F54l</a>—@hereinlies
In the bizarre <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> video, Eugene Melnyk says: “Some people were talking in town that, ‘Oh he may move the team.’” <br><br>That was Melnyk, who said on Parliament Hill before his outdoor December game: "If it doesn't look good here, it could look very, very nice somewhere else.”—@JClipperton_CP
Others got hung up on the jersey Melnyk wore in the video — an outdated Reebok model.
Did anyone else watch Eugene Melynk's video and think why is he wearing a Reebok <a href="https://twitter.com/Senators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Senators</a> jersey when they have Adidas ones hanging up right behind him? <a href="https://twitter.com/brian5or6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brian5or6</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a>—@JoshTessler_
not even the current Adidas one, didnt want to shell out for new threads—@coga16
Still, some Sens fans are pledging their undying support.
If <a href="https://twitter.com/Senators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Senators</a> dont say anything people complain.When they do people complain🤔<br><br>They have added in the front office<br>& hockey ops<br><br>There trading big Ego's in favor of team unity<br><br>Top prospects on the way<br><br>There doing it so we have a good **TEAM** so support your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sens</a> 👍 <a href="https://t.co/wp9SmpEvU1">pic.twitter.com/wp9SmpEvU1</a>—@SensDuguay
I'm OK with a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> rebuild, as long as players being brought in or promoted are passionate about their work, and community-oriented.—@Bryan_Parker_