From fans to a restaurant, frustration with Eugene Melnyk grows

After losing several players at the trade deadline and failing to reach a settlement on the LeBreton Flats arena and redevelopment, fans, the mayor and even a restaurant are airing their grievances with Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.

In 2003 he bought a bankrupt hockey organization many thought would leave the capital, but in recent years Melnyk's popularity (and the team's ticket sales) has been sputtering over the idea he isn't willing or able to spend enough money to field a consistently competitive hockey team.

Even before the LeBreton redevelopment deal died Wednesday, the owners of east Ottawa's Mongolian Village East posted on their Facebook page that Melnyk is not welcome in their restaurant and would be asked to leave if he showed up.

Andrew Saikaley, one of the restaurant's co-owners, put longtime winger Mark Stone leaving Ottawa squarely on Melnyk's shoulders.

"For a player like that to not want to stay on the team when he was going to be a major component to our rebuild … kind of says a lot about the management and the players, as well as the disconnect between the team and the fan base," he said.

"I was a Melnyk fan, he saved the team when we were in dire straits.

"I wouldn't say Ottawans are impatient. We give chances to people and we support whenever we can but it seems like a slow downhill progression of what's going on with the team."

Fans have been taking to social media to vent their frustrations over the collapse of the LeBreton deal.

Melnyk leaving mediation <a href="https://t.co/K8V24cOfKD">pic.twitter.com/K8V24cOfKD</a> —@CoachMarc1

This is how I feel as a Sens fan <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Senators?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Senators</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/melnykout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#melnykout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawasenators?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawasenators</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nhl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nhl</a> <a href="https://t.co/S1sfPDXs2c">pic.twitter.com/S1sfPDXs2c</a> —@AJGD77

Credit to the City Of Ottawa and <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> for not letting themselves get bullied by <a href="https://twitter.com/MelnykEugene?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MelnykEugene</a>. Sick of cities getting screwed over in stadium deals. As much as this sucks, it's good that Melnyk is getting shown up. Downtown Arena needed, but <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MelnykOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MelnykOut</a> is needed more —@ItsAlexMarshall

Some fans took shots at Melynk's promise to continue to push for a new arena in 'central locations.'

I'll never give up saying <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MelnykOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MelnykOut</a> —@melnykbot

Melnyk looks at Greenbelt: Look at how much space we have for an arena! —@spacehasnoedge

Others tried to put a positive spin on the situation.

People are painting this Lebreton news as bad and I'll counter with the notion that if you're looking for evidence that Melnyk's options for continuing on as a viable NHL owner are being closed off more quickly, this is the opposite of bad. —@DefenseMinister

The one thing Melnyk has done for Ottawa fans is make Leafs fans genuinely feel sorry for them. That's quite the accomplishment —@TalkeyHockey

One of the nicest tweets sent yesterday was from someone who didn't place the blame entirely at his feet.

There are many issues going on with Ottawa, and it’s not solely on Melnyk, although he plays a big part in the issues. —@Medzy11

One fan suggested Melnyk and Sens GM Pierre Dorion mimic a popular Jimmy Kimmel segment.

Can we get Dorion and Melnyk to do mean tweets? —@TheLastSen95

Seems like they'd have a lot to work with.