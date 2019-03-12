Stéphanie Lacroix is 3rd victim of Ethiopian Airlines crash linked to Ottawa
UN worker graduated from the University of Ottawa in 2015
Family have identified a young woman who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash as a former student at the University of Ottawa, who was working with the United Nations.
Stéphanie Lacroix's mother, Sylvie Lamarche Lacroix, confirmed from her home in Timmins, Ont., that her daughter died in the crash Sunday.
Lacroix's LinkedIn profile says she was working with the United Nations Association in Canada. It says she graduated in 2015 with an honours degree in international development and globalization from the University of Ottawa.
She grew up in Timmins, Ont.
"My beautiful niece Stephanie, a young beautiful servant leader, employed by the United Nations and living her dream of helping people after completing her degree in International Studies, perished on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302," wrote Lamarche online. "Our hearts ache and will forever hold this beautiful soul with us.
Carleton professor Pius Adesanmi and Ottawa woman Jessica Hyba, who also worked with a UN agency, also died in the crash. There were 18 Canadians on the flight.
With files fromThe Canadian Press