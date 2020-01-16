These eastern Ontario schools would close next week for strikes

The basics:

No school Monday for OCDSB elementary students.

No school Tuesday for all eastern Ontario English Catholic students.

No school Tuesday for some Belleville-area students.

Parents will need to start thinking about alternative child care arrangements as more education unions plan strikes next week.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) gave notice Wednesday its members plan to walk off the job for a one-day strike on Mon., Jan. 20, in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and a few other boards in the Toronto area.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) has called a one-day strike for Tues., Jan. 21, in several school boards, including the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) also plan a one-day strike on Tuesday.

There school boards would be affected without a last-minute deal or other change.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (Monday)

All English public elementary schools in Ottawa would close on Monday, Jan. 20.

Classes would also be cancelled for students in Grades 7 and 8 who attend Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden high schools.

All school buses for elementary students would be cancelled.

The Extended Day Program would remain open for students who are already registered.

Ottawa Catholic School Board (Tuesday)

All English Catholic schools in Ottawa would close on Tues., Jan. 21 if a strike by OECTA occurs.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (Tuesday)

All CDSBEO schools would close on Tues., Jan. 21 if a strike by OECTA occurs.

Parents with children that attend child care or before and after-school care programs in CDSBEO facilities should contact their individual provider for details on whether they will still operate during the strike.

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (Tuesday)

All ALCDSB schools would close on Tues., Jan. 21, if a strike by OECTA occurs.

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (Tuesday)

All RCDSB schools would close on Tues., Jan. 21, if a strike by OECTA occurs.

Renfrew County District School Board (Tuesday)

ETFO said Thursday morning their members planned to strike in Renfrew County on Tues., Jan. 21. The board has not shared its plans for that day.

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board (Tuesday)

All secondary school classes would be cancelled on Tuesday, Jan. 21, if the planned strike by OSSTF goes ahead. Grade 9 to 12 students should not go to school that day.

Students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8 would not be affected.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

OSSTF workers at École secondaire publique Marc-Garneau and École élémentaire publique Cité-Jeunesse, both in Trenton, plan to strike on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

CBC Ottawa contacted the school board and is waiting for confirmation on whether the schools will close or not.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

OSSTF workers at École élémentaire catholique L'Envol, also in Trenton, plan to strike as well on Tuesday, Jan. 21. CBC Ottawa is awaiting confirming on whether the school plans to close.

Stephen Lecce has offered parents up to $60 per child for every day teachers strike and families need to make alternative arrangements. He explains what the government is doing to try and reach an agreement with teachers unions, as all four Ontario unions have announced further job action. 19:16