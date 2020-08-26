Ottawa's medical officer of health told city council on Wednesday COVID-19 cases in Ottawa have "stabilized."

However, Dr. Vera Etches noted things could change quickly.

Etches said most new infections in the city are the result of close contact with others, not institutional outbreaks.

Etches said the rate of COVID-19 among people under 40 continues to rise, but also noted they're up for all age groups under 70, telling councillors it's too "simple" to blame recent spikes on young people alone.

Heading into flu season

As Ottawa looks toward fall and flu season, Etches said there's reason to be optimistic that physical distancing and mask wearing will also help limit transmission of influenza.

"We're hopeful we'll see less influenza compared to usual, and that is what's happening in our Southern Hemisphere. The flu season is more mild, less transmission," Etches said.

Etches urged anyone with cold or flu symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

"The Ministry of Health is looking at whether they need to add in some flu diagnostics into the assessment centres, but we'll see," Etches said. "If you're sick, stay home. Go get the COVID test."

She said the screening tool developed to help parents decide whether to keep their kids home from school is now live on the Ottawa Public Health (OPH) website.

Etches acknowledged there are still barriers hampering efficient testing, including wait times, and said public health officials are working on it.

Don't 'blame and shame'

The safe reopening of schools continues to be a priority, and Etches reiterated that public health officials fully expect to see positive cases in schools.

She said people need to be careful not to blame and shame kids and school staff who test positive.

"We will share information if there are outbreaks in schools. That will be public. But we also know we need to protect the privacy of individuals. We don't want blaming or shaming of children and families. Again, this virus is easy to pick up without knowing it, and everyone is doing their best," she said.

In the event of a positive test at a school, Etches said all classroom contacts will "most likely" be asked to self-isolate "until the appropriate time when they can be tested for COVID, and/or the time frame after exposure to the possible source of infection passes."

The best possible scenario is that cases remain at a manageable level, and that the virus is kept away from the most vulnerable with "as little disruption [to] our economy as possible," Etches said.

"We do appreciate that we won't have economic recovery unless the virus in our community is under control, and people have the confidence to resume the activities needed."

16 new cases in Ottawa, 88 in Ontario

OPH reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and eight new recoveries.

The number of hospitalizations rose slightly to 12, with none of the patients in intensive care.

There are currently 174 active cases of the illness in Ottawa.

Provincewide, 88 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.