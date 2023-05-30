New clinic at The Royal uses esketamine to treat severe depression

A new clinic at The Royal's Institute of Mental Health Research is giving patients an option to seek treatment for severe depression using esketamine.

Esketamine is a form of ketamine, a drug widely used as a form of anesthesia. In treating depression, esketamine is administered as a nasal spray under medical supervision.

"What's unique about it is that it's targeting different pathways in the brain and it's able to very rapidly reduce both depressive symptoms as well as any thoughts of suicide," said Jennifer Phillips, the interim scientific director of the Royal's Institute for Mental Health Research.

Esketamine is also able to increase neuroplasticity, Phillips said, which is the brain's ability to promote new pathways and connections that could support recovery from depression.

Jennifer Phillips is the interim scientific director at The Royal's Institute of Mental Health Research. The Royal opened a new clinic on May 30 using innovative treatments for severe depression, including esketamine. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Conventional antidepressant medications usually work on fewer patients and have a lower response rate than esketamine, Phillips added.

"Esketamine is really working more rapidly and for a larger number of patients with depression which gives us more hope that this may be a strategy for people who have not responded to other forms of treatment in the past," she said.

Part of new 'innovative' depression clinic

The esketamine treatment is part of The Royal's newest health clinic to treat severe depression, The BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression. The clinic, which officially opened Tuesday morning, is supported by an historic $2 million donation from BMO.

"We know that one in four Canadians will struggle with mental illness during their lifetime," said Victor Pellegrino, BMO's regional president for Quebec and eastern Ontario, in a statement.

"With this donation to The Royal and support for the BMO Innovative Clinic for Depression, we can help more people in eastern Ontario progress in their treatment and help to positively transform their lives," he said.

At The Royal's clinic, esketamine treatment is being offered as part of a comprehensive treatment plan, where patients can continue taking their existing antidepressant medications or psychotherapy.

Esketamine is not currently covered by OHIP and costs around $800 per treatment, Phillips said.

The Royal's Institute of Mental Health Research opened a new clinic on May 30 to treat severe depression. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Esketamine was approved by Health Canada in 2020 for the treatment of severe depression, so it's being covered by an increasing number of insurance companies, Phillips said. Still, she said the clinic hopes to gather data to support efforts to advocate for wider coverage of esketamine treatment.

This offers a form of hope for people who have been ill for years, and are now able to take a more active role in their treatment.

"They are able to re-engage in their lives and really achieve the recovery that they did not themselves think was possible," said Phillips, adding this highlights the importance of investing in innovative and novel mental health treatments.