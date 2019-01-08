When Steve Wilson, co-owner of Ottawa's Escape Manor, learned about the recent deaths of five teenagers in an escape room in Poland, his first thought was for the victims and their families.

His second thought was about about ensuring safety at businesses like his.

"How can we make sure this will never happen in any of our establishments?" Wilson asked Monday.

The teenage girls died while attending a birthday party at an escape room in northern Poland on Friday.

When the fire, caused by an improperly stored fuel cannister, broke out, the girls were unable to get out of the locked room.

Investigators concluded the business's heating system was faulty and there was no emergency evacuation plan in place. Its owner has been arrested and several other escape rooms in the region have been closed for safety violations.

Inside the escape room in Koszalin, Poland, where five teenagers died in a fire Friday. (CBC)

Increasing popularity

Escape rooms are a popular draw for family outings, birthday parties and team-building exercises.

The premise is simple: Participants are trapped in a room and forced to pool their problem-solving skills to find a way out within a limited timeframe.

Escape Manor operates five locations in the city. Wilson said safety is a top priority for the company, which only signs on with landlords who have proven safety and building maintenance records.

At the downtown location on Queen Street, Wilson pointed out the clearly marked emergency exit, fire extinguishers and walkie-talkies used by employees to keep in constant communication. The action inside each of the four escape rooms is monitored by the staff via closed-circuit TV.

All employees have been trained in first aid and emergency evacuation procedures, and a safety committee makes monthly inspections of each location, Wilson said.

Staff can monitor the action inside escape rooms via CCTV. (CBC)

Emergency key

There's another key safety measure in place at Escape Manor: before the game begins, participants are shown the location of an emergency key and how to use it.

"Our guests are never, ever are locked in," Wilson said. "There's always an emergency key."

Ottawa Fire Services said the kind of tragedy that happened in Poland is unlikely to occur here, where evacuation plans and employee training have been mandatory since 2016, when escape rooms began gaining popularity.

There have been no fire-related incidents involving escape rooms in the area, said fire services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal. Nevertheless, it's always a good idea to double-check.

"When you're making the phone call to reserve the game, make sure this particular company has a proper security and fire plan in place," she said.

"The more you know you'll be safe, the more fun you'll have."