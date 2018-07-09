Social media on fire over possible Karlsson trade

With Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson rumoured to be on the trading block, fans on social media are anxiously waiting to see where he ends up for the 2018-19 season

Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, was widely rumoured to be traded before the NHL draft in June. Before that there was serious speculation he might have gotten dealt before a trade deadline in February.

Last week the Senators offered Karlsson a contract extension, something general manager Pierre Dorion had promised during a town hall meeting with fans in April.

As rumours and reports circulate, hockey fans have taken to social media to speculate.

Sens fans checking Twitter for any Erik Karlsson deals ... <a href="https://t.co/0u471v2gyw">pic.twitter.com/0u471v2gyw</a> —@jacroy67

me waiting for Erik Karlsson trade news <a href="https://t.co/CxUba0jckn">pic.twitter.com/CxUba0jckn</a> —@blitzkatie

Some fans have been coming up with creative suggestions for a trade.

Others used the speculation to take digs at Sens management.

Multiple sources saying the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Isles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Isles</a> are the third team in the Sens-Lightning deal:<br><br>Isles get:<br>Nikita Kucherov<br>Matt Duchene<br><br>Sens get:<br>10 free GM-ing lessons from Steve Yzerman<br>Rights to Brock Nelson<br><br>Lightning get:<br>Erik Karlsson<br>The Stanley Cup —@TwoTurtleDuffs

Plot Twist:<br>Karlsson gets traded to Tampa and earns extension lucrative enough he buys off the sens from Melnyk and runs the show while hoisting a cup in Tampa on the first year before to negotiate with Yzerman to trade himself back to Ottawa with the Cup. <a href="https://t.co/cSebJR3XMw">pic.twitter.com/cSebJR3XMw</a> —@L4PatNadeau

People even started suggesting a career change for the Sens captain.

‼️Breaking News‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenStateWarriors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenStateWarriors</a> have offered <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ErikKarlsson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ErikKarlsson</a> a contract.😂 <a href="https://t.co/k4HE73zddg">pic.twitter.com/k4HE73zddg</a> —@KingArthurLA

Erik Karlsson has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Lance Stephenson according to LeBron James "Erik won't blow in my ear" —@dj_burck

It’s official <a href="https://twitter.com/ErikKarlsson65?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ErikKarlsson65</a> is being traded to <a href="https://twitter.com/Disney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Disney</a> to captain the Pirates of the Caribbean ride...here’s the first look at him in his new threads <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/insider?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#insider</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreakingNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreakingNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/aeEJnKbyuC">pic.twitter.com/aeEJnKbyuC</a> —@DakotaMakowecki

In the end, fans seem to want an end to the saga.

This Erik Karlsson crap is gonna take forever to play out isn’t it —@GregKfromNJ