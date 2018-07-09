Skip to Main Content
Social media on fire over possible Karlsson trade

With Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson rumoured to be on the trading block, fans on social media are anxiously waiting to see where he ends up for the 2018-19 season. Some have even come up with creative scenarios.

Trade speculation for the 2-time Norris Trophy winner began back in February

Erik Karlsson won two Norris Trophies with the Ottawa Senators. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, was widely rumoured to be traded before the NHL draft in June. Before that there was serious speculation he might have gotten dealt before a trade deadline in February.

Last week the Senators offered Karlsson a contract extension, something general manager Pierre Dorion had promised during a town hall meeting with fans in April.

As rumours and reports circulate, hockey fans have taken to social media to speculate.

Some fans have been coming up with creative suggestions for a trade.

Others used the speculation to take digs at Sens management.

People even started suggesting a career change for the Sens captain.

In the end, fans seem to want an end to the saga.

With files from the Canadian Press and the Associated Press

