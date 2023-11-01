Ottawa police chief Stubbs condemns crimes against Jewish and Muslim communities

Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs condemned several recent hate-motivated crimes targeting Jewish and Muslim community members.

"Those incidents can have a lasting impact not only on those who have been targeted, but throughout the neighbourhoods and communities where they occur," Stubbs said in a Wednesday news release.

"The Ottawa police has zero tolerance for hate-motivated incidents."

Several criminal incidents targeting Ottawa's Jewish and Muslim communities — including graffiti, vandalism, hate mail and threats — have been reported to police in recent weeks.

Stubbs said those who commit such crimes will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

An increased police presence will remain in place at demonstrations and areas of religious and cultural significance, he added.

"Anyone that has been a victim of what they perceive to be a hate-motivated incident, or anyone who has witnessed or has information related to an offence, is urged to contact police," he said.