Ottawa police officer released on strict bail conditions

An Ottawa police constable facing multiple criminal charges that include sexual assault, harassment, forcible confinement and uttering threats has been released on strict bail conditions.

Const. Eric Post, 47, is facing a total of 32 criminal charges involving seven alleged victims.

He was first charged last month and was suspended from the force in June.

Police have released few details about the charges, but have said they involve seven female victims. He was initially charged with 21 offences involving four women, but then three more women were identified, leading to 11 more charges being laid.

Post was working as a patrol officer up until his suspension. Investigators with the sexual assault unit remain concerned there could be more victims.

Strict conditions

Following a hearing Wednesday, Post was released on $50,000 bail with a series of conditions, according to court documents.

He must live at his home with a family member who is his surety. He will also have to stay home expect for medical emergencies and appointments and a four-hour window each week when he can shop for the necessities of life.

Post will have to wear an ankle bracelet that will monitor his movements at all times. He also has to surrender his passport and report daily to Huntmar Road police station.

Under his bail conditions, Post is not allowed to have any contact with any of the seven victims police have identified or be within 500 metres of their homes or workplaces.

He cannot possess any weapons and has to surrender any police uniforms or equipment in his possession. Nor can he use the internet for visiting dating sites and can only use a cellphone in the company of his surety.

Post is also not allowed to be in the presence of women who are not family without his surety being present.

He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 18.