Road closures for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller's funeral

Roads started closing around the Canadian Tire Centre in west Ottawa at 6 a.m. May 18, 2023 ahead of the funeral for Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller. (Matéo Garcia-Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Some roads are closed and others affected Thursday morning by the procession to a private police funeral at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Sgt. Eric Mueller, 42, was fatally shot while responding to a call with two of his OPP colleagues last week in Bourget, part of Clarence-Rockland, Ont. The head of the OPP has described it as an "ambush" and a 39-year-old man faces charges.

Mueller's funeral starts at 11 a.m. ET and is not open to the public, according to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police.

Traffic on roads around the arena will be affected Thursday starting around 6 a.m., OPP said, when Ottawa police close Huntmar Drive between Campeau and Palladium drives.

At 8:45 a.m, Palladium closes between Huntmar and Silver Seven Road and the Huntmar closure extends down to Maple Grove Road.

Ottawa police said to expect congestion in the area and to avoid it if possible.

The funeral procession will take the blue route off Highway 417 to the Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa police are closing the roads in red in stages until 8:45 a.m. (Ontario Provincial Police)

A funeral procession from Clarence-Rockland to the Canadian Tire Centre is expected to start around 9 a.m., taking Highways 17, 174 and 417 west to the Palladium Drive exit.

The procession is expected to start from a funeral home at the corner of Laurier and St. Louis streets in Rockland down Laurier to connect with Highway 17 at Laporte Street.

The funeral procession will take the blue route from the Rockland funeral home west out of Clarence-Rockland to Ottawa starting around 9 a.m. Thursday. (Ontario Provincial Police)

It then takes that highway west and should exit on Palladium, go north to Campeau, east to Huntmar, pass back over the highway and turn left onto Palladium again to get to the arena around 9:50 a.m.

The roads should reopen around 11 a.m. once the funeral begins.

First responders will also line part of the route from the highway to the arena starting around 9:15 a.m.

Members of the public will be allowed to stand along Palladium Drive from the arena's parking lots 4 and 5, though police said they won't be able to drive there.

Ottawa police asking anyone choosing to watch the procession from an overpass to be safe while doing so.