Fatal stabbing happened in dispute between driver and e-scooter riders, police say

Ottawa police are looking for anyone who witnessed a downtown dispute between e-scooter riders and the driver of a black Volkswagen on Monday night, which resulted in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Eric Hewer.

Police say homicide investigators want more details about an altercation between three people riding e-scooters and the driver, which took place around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Albert and Metcalfe streets where they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were rushed to hospital, where Hewer was later pronounced dead. The second victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The victims were part of a group from Cape Breton, N.S., working in Ottawa for IMI, a mechanical installation company building an Amazon distribution centre, according to friends and family who spoke to CBC.

Investigators have identified everyone involved in the dispute, according to police, but they didn't release any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, or Crime Stoppers.