Ottawa police are paying tribute Const. Ireneusz "Eric" Czapnik, 10 years after he was stabbed to death while filing paperwork inside his police cruiser.

"He was a great police officer, family man and person. We celebrate his life and mourn his loss," wrote Chief Peter Sloly in a statement marking the anniversary.

The 51-year-old officer was working on his cruiser's computer at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus on Dec. 29, 2009, following an assault. Without provocation, he was attacked and stabbed by former Saskatchewan RCMP officer Kevin Gregson, who attempted to take Czapnik's gun.

Paramedics and medical personnel quickly attended to Czapnik's injuries, but he died shortly after. It was reported at the time that his last words were mouthing "thank you" to the people trying to save his life.

Gregson was convicted of first-degree murder and automatically sentenced to life in prison with a limited chance of parole for 25 years, although he could apply for parole in 15 years under the faint hope clause.

He was later given another 10-year sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old-girl.

The casket of Const. Ireneusz 'Eric' Czapnik is carried from a funeral service in Ottawa on January 7, 2010. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Followed father's path

According to the Ottawa Police Service, Czapnik joined the force in April 2007 and was a proud Polish-Canadian who loved to interact with the public.

The father-of-four was following in the footsteps of his father, an officer for 30 years back in Poland.

Anna Korutowska, Czapnik's widow, wrote in a statement that her husband was timid about joining the force as a 49-year-old, and often answered to superiors much younger than he was.

Still, she said he'd confided that being an officer like his father was his dream job.

"While I was surprised at first, I quickly came to realize that, in my humble opinion, he was a perfect candidate," Korutowska said.

Since his untimely death, Korutowska said the support of police officers everywhere has helped her bear her grief.

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, also issued a statement reflecting on Czapnik's death.

"On this, the 10th anniversary of the death of our brother Eric Czapnik, we think about how precious life is [and] how it can be stolen, in a moment, in the dark," Skof wrote.

"We honour Eric's sacrifice, and in so doing remember his affection for his brothers and sisters, along with his family."