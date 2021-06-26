Emergency department at Gatineau Hospital closed due to nursing shortage

The Gatineau Hospital's emergency department will be closed until 4 p.m. on Monday due to a nursing shortage.

"The lack of nursing manpower with expertise is forcing the closure of the emergency department of the Gatineau Hospital," the Centre intégré de Santé et de Services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said in a news release in French.

The health unit said ambulances will be redirected to the Hull Hospital.

Patients can go either to the Hull Hospital or the Papineau Hospital in Buckingham.

Children should be taken to the Gatineau Hospital's Outaouais Ambulatory pediatric centre, the health unit said.

The health unit also suggests booking an appointment with the Medigo Clinic, a family physician or seeing a pharmacist.

In the news release, the health unit said it's "doing everything to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible."

Closure will clog nearby ER, advocacy group says

Action Santé Outaouais, a group that advocates for the rights of patients, expressed concern about the breakdown in service.

In a letter to Quebec's minister of health and to the minister responsible for the Outaouais region, the group said there was a similar disruption to intensive care at the Gatineau Hospital in September 2020 .

"This trend is particularly worrying considering the fact that the emergency of a hospital is clearly one of the most essential care services," Denis Marcheterre, president of the group, writes in the letter.

According to Marcheterre, the two emergency services in Gatineau at the Gatineau and Hull hospitals are essential.

"The closure of one of the two emergency services, even temporarily, can only contribute to further clogging the other emergency," he said.

"We are particularly concerned that the temporary suspension of essential services in hospitals is over time becoming a new management standard."

Marcheterre called on the government to develop a long-term plan to overcome the workforce problems in the network.

"We also believe that it is high time to review the management of emergency services across the province," he said.