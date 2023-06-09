Moderate air quality risk this weekend for Ottawa, say forecasters

Environment Canada says the air in the Ottawa region is relatively clear, but forest fire smoke is expected to bring it back to a moderate risk level over the weekend.

Forest fires burning in and around the area sent air pollution off the charts into very high territory Tuesday and Wednesday in local cities, leading schools, sports organizations and more to make changes to minimize people's time outside.

It dropped back down to a one to two reading on Environment Canada's 10-point Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) Thursday and Friday, which is considered low and normal.

During a media briefing Friday, Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Gerald Cheng forecasted the health risk in Ottawa to rise again between four and six on the AQHI, which is moderate.

It's also expected to rise to moderate in Kingston and Belleville.

Check the CBC News Climate Dashboard for live updates on wildfire smoke and active fires across the country.

That means the general public does not need to tweak their outdoor activities unless they experience symptoms from breathing in the polluted air, like a sore throat.

"There are vulnerable people that could still be sensitive to the air quality around the Ottawa Valley," said Cheng.

Smoke will linger in the region over the weekend. There's also a chance of rain forecast those same days. A more concentrated rainy system should move in late Sunday or early Monday, which helps change wind patterns.

Both are key factors that help in improving air quality, he said.

"I caution everyone to be too hopeful about the rain because they come with the risk of thunderstorms," said Cheng. That means showers can be isolated or overestimated. There's also the risk lightning sparks more fires.

Local fire risk drops

While conditions are certainly better, Cheng said it might be too soon to get comfortable with wildfires still burning not far from Ottawa.

"It's something that we have to continue to monitor."

The provincial fire risk has dropped to low in eastern Ontario and moderate in western Quebec.

Quebec has lifted its ban on going into public forests in most of western Quebec, while maintaining its burn ban. Ontario has a fire ban in place for Renfrew County and surrounding areas in what it considers its fire regions.

Ottawa, which isn't in one of these Ontario fire regions, has its own ban, as does Kingston and many other municipalities.