Friday morning commute in for a winter wallop

If you live in or around Ottawa, Friday would be a good day to work from home. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory that will take effect Thursday evening.

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to begin late Thursday, Environment Canada warns

The Friday morning commute is likely to be unpleasant, with heavy snow expected overnight. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The weather agency is anticipating 10 to 15 centimetres of snow starting late Thursday, meaning a slow and potentially treacherous commute Friday morning.

The snow should become light and intermittent by Friday evening, Environment Canada said.

