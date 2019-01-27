Environment Canada warns of hazardous travel conditions

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory Sunday morning that travel may become hazardous in parts of Ottawa.

The agency said periods of brief but intense snowfall are expected to take place throughout the day, with about five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Visibility will be significantly reduced because of the heavy snowfall and the blowing snow, the weather advisory stated, and roads may become icy.

Today's high will be –5 C and the low tonight will be –27 C. With the wind chill it will feel like –32.

The agency is asking drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.