Conditions right for funnel clouds, Environment Canada warns
Weather agency waiting on high-resolution satellite images to determine if tornado occurred
Environment Canada says there's no doubt a funnel cloud was spotted just west of Ottawa Saturday afternoon, but they haven't determined whether it developed into a tornado.
The agency issued a weather advisory Saturday afternoon saying conditions are favourable for the clouds, which could — in rare instances — develop into landspout tornadoes.
The possible landspout tornado was reported around 3 p.m., near Almonte, Ont., the weather agency wrote.
Funnel clouds can form during weak thunderstorms or from rapidly growing clouds, the weather agency said. While they can appear quickly with almost no warning, they often aren't dangerous and rarely touch the ground.
A landspout tornado occurs when a funnel cloud intensifies, Environment Canada said.
While a funnel cloud was spotted in the area, whether it will be considered a tornado depends on whether it touched the ground, the agency said.
Environment Canada is asking people who see any damage, like a path of broken trees, to send photos via social media using the hashtag #ONStorm.
Ottawa isn't out of danger just yet: Environment Canada is tracking more cells that could bring further funnel clouds until around 9 or 10 p.m.
The agency said that anyone who spots a funnel cloud near them should be prepared to take shelter.
Previous tornadoes
The Ottawa-Gatineau area has already been in the path of multiple tornadoes in less than two years.
A series of twisters tore through the region on Sept. 21, 2018, injuring six people in Ottawa and two people in Gatineau, Que., causing widespread damage to homes and businesses.
Another tornado touched down in Orléans in June 2019. One person suffered minor injuries.
With files from Kimberley Molina
