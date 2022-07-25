Tornado warning lifted near Frontenac Provincial Park

Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning north of Kingston, Ont., near Frontenac Provincial Park, but several severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place.

At around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the weather agency said it was tracking a severe thunderstorm located eight kilometres northeast of Puzzle Lake Provincial Park that was moving east at 60 km/h.

The storm was capable of generating 100 km/h winds, Environment Canada said in its tornado warning, calling it a "dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

Large hail and intense rainfall were also possible, the agency added. Local emergency services had already reported damage, it said.

Environment Canada advised people to take shelter indoors in a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls or windows, as tornadoes cannot be seen at night and may strike without warning.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m., the tornado warning was replaced with the severe thunderstorm warning.

Thunderstorm warnings were also issued shortly before 10 p.m. for Lanark County, as well as communities like Gananoque, Merrickville and Kemptville.