Batten down the hatches, Friday is going to be windy
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon warning that Ottawa should expect strong westerly winds Friday afternoon and into the evening.
Wind gusts Friday could reach 80 km/h
The agency is warning that gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.
Wind speeds could rise even higher if thunderstorms develop.
The agency is encouraging everyone to monitor local forecasts.