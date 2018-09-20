Skip to Main Content
Batten down the hatches, Friday is going to be windy

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon warning that Ottawa should expect strong westerly winds Friday afternoon and into the evening.

A woman reacts as her umbrella flips inside out as she shields herself from the rain and wind in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon warning that Ottawa should expect strong westerly winds Friday. 

The agency is warning that gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Wind speeds could rise even higher if thunderstorms develop. 

The agency is encouraging everyone to monitor local forecasts.

