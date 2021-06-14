Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Environment Canada warns of 'nickel-size hail,' issues severe thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the nation’s capital, adding the storm could produce nickel-sized hail in the surrounding region.

Residents should shelter inside if threatening weather approaches

CBC News ·
Storm clouds pass over Parliament Hill. On Monday, Environment Canada issued a severe storm warning for parts of eastern Ontario. Ottawa remains under a severe thunderstorm watch. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of eastern Ontario, adding the storm could produce nickel-sized hail in the region.

The federal weather agency says residents living south of Ottawa – including in Oxford Mills, Newboyne, Winchester, Ont. – could see coin-size hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Gatineau area, which could also see large hail fall from the sky.

The agency warns the storm is moving northeast and that residents should shelter inside if they see threatening weather approaching. 

