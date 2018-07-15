Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Ottawa area Sunday morning.

The agency says that hot and humid weather will affect the city on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s on Sunday, with a humidex that will make it feel more like 40.

Overnight lows are not expected to drop below 20 C in the urban areas.

A cold front is expected to move through early Tuesday, ending the heat warning.

The agency is asking city residents to drink lots of water, stay in a cool place and to check on older family, friends and neighbours.