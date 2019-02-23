Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Sunday

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa for early Sunday morning, possibly lasting until midday.

The weather agency said the freezing rain will be followed by strong winds and snow, as well as blowing snow Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

Snow or ice pellets tonight is forecasted to quickly change to freezing rain late overnight or early Sunday morning, the agency said.

Westerly wind gusts of 80 or 90 km/h are possible Sunday night into Monday resulting in poor visibility in blowing snow, the warning stated.

Environment Canada said travel may become hazardous due to slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous, the agency said.