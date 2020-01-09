How my maternity leave has built me into a better engineer

I've been an engineer for six years, and in December 2018, I became a mother, taking this past year to raise my daughter.

In that time, I noticed something surprising: It seems taking time to focus on your newest addition to the family is not regarded as valuable job training. In fact, most people see it as the opposite — a complete break from a career.

Afaf Azzouz says the last year has been difficult, but motherhood will make her a better engineer. (Lynn Macrae)

During this year, my social circle consistently asked whether my baby was sleeping through the night yet. People referred to my "mom brain" and asked about how I dealt with my nine-to-five becoming a zero-to-24 that hinges on diaper changes, on-demand breastfeeding and constant worries about how to get that little monster to sleep.

Yes, those are challenges, and it helped to talk about them with others. But it was disappointing that I was rarely asked about what I did for a living. The fact that I am a proud building performance engineer whose passion is to improve the built environment was pushed to the background.

Over this past year, there were several times I felt frustration, realizing the career I am so passionate about could not seem to coexist with my new role as mom to a child I love — at least not within the conversations I was having.

Afaf Azzouz says that during her maternity leave, few people asked about her work life. Winning an award in her field during that time made her realize the two roles are not exclusive. (Submitted by Afaf Azzouz)

But then I had a moment that brought my two worlds together. I learned I was being recognized as the Canadian Green Building Council's emerging green leader during my year "off." It made me realize that though balancing both roles can be tough, I can do it.

I am not the only mom with these challenges. A friend recently told me a story about when her boss at her law firm asked for a reminder of when she joined the company. When she answered "eight years," he responded with, "You mean seven years," hinting that her year of maternity leave did not count.

She should have mentioned that her leave taught her skills that she could never gain on the job, skills that were crucial for her superior performance once back at work.

Afaf Azzouz was recognized as the Canadian Green Building Council's emerging green leader during her year 'off.' (Vuk Dragojevic)

Now that my maternity leave is ending, I can say that this has been the toughest year of my life, but that I will return a better engineer than ever.

Why?

Because being a mom requires hard work and commitment. A recent U.S. study suggests full-time moms work an equivalent of 2.5 times a full-time job. To complicate things, your baby goes through countless milestones (mental leaps, growth spurts, teething) to which you have to constantly adjust, much like when adapting to new building projects on the job.

As I prepare to go back to work I plan to take what motherhood has taught me and put it into becoming a better engineer, and to finding my own new "mom-gineer" identity.

Afaf Azzouz is a building performance engineer and new mom. She's returning to the office later in February.