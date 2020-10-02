2 people arrested after encampment at National War Memorial dismantled

An encampment adjacent to the National War Memorial is being dismantled Saturday morning, according to Ottawa police.

The camp was set up by a fringe protest group calling itself the Canadian Revolution in a patch of green space adjacent to the National War Memorial in early July.

It has become a base for Canadian Revolution members who roam the area around Parliament Hill approaching politicians and journalists.

Police officers were on site at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday to assist the federal government, which owns the property, in enforcing the Public Work Nuisance Regulation.

Three people were occupying the camp at the time.

"The [Ottawa Police Service's] role this morning was to keep the peace," said Const. Martin Dompierre.

"We respect the right of those who wish to demonstrate it, but we worked with Public Service and Procurement Canada and the City of Ottawa to ensure the encampment is vacated and dismantled in a safely and orderly manner."

Officers and city workers remain on scene while the encampment is dismantled. (Mathieu Theriault/Radio-Canada )

Dompierre said two people were arrested.

"One of those arrests were transferred to cellblock and the other was released on scene on the promise to appear."

According to Public Services and Procurement Canada, the protestors were notified through a written notice on Thursday that they needed to leave the premises.