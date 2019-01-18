Hundreds without heat in east Ottawa after gas line damaged

Around 550 customers in Ottawa's Blackburn Hamlet and Innes Park neighbourhoods are without heat after a gas line was damaged Friday.

With the temperature expected to drop to –23 C overnight, the City of Ottawa has set up a warming centre at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex.

Enbridge has not said what caused the damage, but wrote in a release that it's expected to be fixed this evening. Customers have also suffered water outages, the company said.

The company also said it needs to visit every affected home to reconnect services.

"For those who wish to leave their homes during this period, Enbridge has confirmed that their workers will return any homes they have missed until all residents have been reconnected," Innes Coun. Laura Dudas wrote in a Facebook post.

Enbridge also said workers would revisit homes where no one answered the door. Reconnecting every customer could take up to 24 hours, the company said.

The affected homes are on Autumn Hill Crescent, Braeburn Place, Falkirk Crescent, Garden Park Lane, Greenway Park, Kelden Crescent, Orient Park Drive, and Rondel Street.

Customers can contact Enbridge at 1-877-362-7434.