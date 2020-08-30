5 employees of Gatineau restaurant test positive for COVID-19

Five employees of Shaker Cuisine and Mixologie in Gatineau, Que., have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon, adding that the employees are self-isolating for 10 days.

Infected employees haven't been into work at the restaurant on boulevard Maloney since last Monday, the message reads.

The restaurant said customers did not have direct contact with any of the affected employees, however other employees who did have contact with the five people have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

Despite the outbreak, the restaurant said it will remain open with the help of an external group of employees.

In an email to Radio-Canada, the restaurant's co-owner said the situation is under control and he wouldn't comment any further.

Health officials with the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de l'Outaouais are currently conducting contact tracing.