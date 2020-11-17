Part-time NAC staff 'shocked' after being fired during pandemic

Part-time box office employees recently fired by the National Arts Centre say they want their jobs back.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the employees would work during the NAC's busy pre-performance hours, greeting patrons and managing long lines of people booking tickets for their variety of events.

They hadn't received a salary since last March, when the stages went dark, but they had expected to return to work once performances resumed.

But the former employees said they were invited to a brief Zoom meeting by NAC management last Thursday evening, where they were told they were fired.

Seventeen workers were terminated immediately, while two others were given notice until June.

"I was very shocked, [since] during a pandemic, none of us were being paid." said Francois Lepage, who'd worked at the box office since 2019.

"I thought we would just continue until the pandemic would come to an end."

Given millions in funding

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellations of NAC shows, which in turn drastically reduced ticket sales and revenue from parking and catering.

The NAC has received $18.2 million in emergency funding from the federal government, to help cover costs incurred by the shutdowns.

In a statement, spokesperson Carl Martin said the NAC had met twice with union officials before issuing the termination notices.

Martin said it was " a difficult decision," but under the Canada Labour Code and the collective agreement, the NAC was obligated "to review the status of our part-time box office employees."

"The NAC wasn't able to schedule hours for these employees. And looking forward, we didn't foresee having work for them for at least another year," said Martin.

The NAC could have explored other options before letting the part-timer workers go, said Kevin King, national president for the Union of National Employees.

"I think this is going to require additional consultation with the employer with respect to [the] recall rights of those employees," King said.

Grievances could also be launched, he added.

Willing to wait

Lepage said he and his co-workers were more than willing to wait out another year without pay to return to jobs they loved.

They've also been told, he added, that they won't get priority if the NAC begins hiring again.

"Literally, the quote was, 'This is the end of your relationship with the NAC.' Which I thought was sad to hear. " said Lepage.

Fabien Tousignant worked behind the box office for 17 years, and said he wonders who'll take his place when the crowds eventually return.

"It's highly demanding work and highly specialized work," said Tousignant. "It would have cost them a lot less money to keep us on board."