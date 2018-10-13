Skip to Main Content
OPP investigating homicide after missing woman's body found

Police say the disappearance of a South Glengarry woman is now being considered a homicide after her body was found in the township Saturday morning.

Emilie Maheu was last seen leaving work in Alexandria, Ont., on Thursday

Emilie Maheu was last seen on Thursday leaving her workplace in Alexandria, Ont. Two days later, OPP say her body was discovered in South Glengarry township. (OPP)

The body of 26-year-old Emilie Maheu was found at around 11:30 a.m., Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP said in a news release.

Maheu had last been seen at her workplace in Alexandria, Ont., at around 1 p.m. two days earlier.

She was reported missing from a home on County Road 34 later that night.

As of Saturday evening, police said they had no suspects. A spokesperson with the detachment could not say where in the township Maheu's body was located.

Anyone with information regarding can call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

An autopsy will take place in the coming days in Ottawa, police said.

Alexandria is approximately 100 kilometres east of Ottawa.

