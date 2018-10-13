OPP investigating homicide after missing woman's body found

OPP say the disappearance of a South Glengarry woman is now being considered a homicide after her body was found in the township Saturday morning.

The body of 26-year-old Emilie Maheu was found at around 11:30 a.m., Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP said in a news release.

Maheu had last been seen at her workplace in Alexandria, Ont., at around 1 p.m. two days earlier.

She was reported missing from a home on County Road 34 later that night.

As of Saturday evening, police said they had no suspects. A spokesperson with the detachment could not say where in the township Maheu's body was located.

Anyone with information regarding can call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

An autopsy will take place in the coming days in Ottawa, police said.

Alexandria is approximately 100 kilometres east of Ottawa.