Alexandria gathers to remember Emilie Maheu

Family members, co-workers and friends of Emilie Maheu gathered in her hometown of Alexandria, Ont., Wednesday evening to remember her life and offer support for those who were closest to her.

The 26-year-old's body was found in a cornfield in South Glengarry, Ont., on October 13.

Her former partner Brandon Smeltzer from the Halifax area was later arrested in New Brunswick and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Suzanne Filion, a clinical psychologist and Alexandria resident, organized the event to rally the community and show support for the family.

"We're there as a community and we're supporting the family, we're hoping the message will get through that they're not alone," Filion said.

A photo of Emilie Maheu was placed on the altar of the Grotto of Notre-Dame-de-Fatima in Alexandria, Ont. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Family members spoke briefly on behalf of Maheu's mother and father.

They also thanked people for the support they've given Maheu's 22-month-old daughter.

Raynald Cardinal, who runs the Alexandria Chiropractic Clinic where Maheu worked, said Wednesday's rally helped reaffirm his "confidence in humanity" in a trying situation.

Richard Quesnel, who also worked at the clinic, was choked up as he took to the microphone.

"She always tried to see the best in people," he said, adding that she was eager to learn and considerate at work.

Filion described Maheu as a "bubbly, beautiful, smiling human being."

Suzanne Filion was one of the organizers of Wednesday evening's vigil for Emilie Maheu. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Filion said the circumstances suggested by the criminal charges against Maheu's former partner mean there needs to be a conversation about domestic and partner violence.

"We need to talk about it," Filion said.

"We need to do something about it and talk about and see how we can make it so that our society is safer."

She said women in the region need more support to exit violent situations.

"What's missing is the quantity of service and a wraparound service," she said.

"It should be a one-stop shop."

Brianna Théorêt gave a tearful tribute to her cousin Emilie Maheu at the vigil. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Mélanie Marcil from Maison Interlude House, which serves 400 women through its outreach program every year, attended the vigil to offer support for the people who were present.

"Even if we can't answer every question, we can always help someone, be there as a support and give tools to deal with the situation," she said.

"Together we can do something, we can be stronger and we can try to do something toward [stopping] violence against women."