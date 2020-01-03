ERs in Ottawa and Gatineau busier than usual

Emergency rooms at hospitals in Ottawa and Gatineau are experiencing overcrowding, with officials at some hospitals saying nearly half of all the cases are "non-emergencies."

Ambulances were temporarily diverted away from the Hull Hospital in Gatineau on Thursday morning after its ER hit 200 per cent capacity.

Patients were instead taken to the Gatineau Hospital, where capacity hit 121 per cent.

The high patient intake was partly blamed on many people showing up with cases of influenza and gastroenteritis, according to the local health authority, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO).

Ottawa's Montfort Hospital experienced a similar situation on Thursday, where a hospital spokesperson said the emergency room was "busier than usual," with patients waiting up to six hours to see a doctor.

CHEO says nearly half of recent ER visits 'non-emergencies'

The spokesperson said in a statement that some of the people in the waiting room, with colds or stomach bugs, "probably could have stayed home or gone to a walk-in medical clinic."

Meanwhile at CHEO, the Ottawa children's hospital has likely seen a higher than average number of patients over the holiday period, according to a hospital spokesperson.

In a ten day stretch over the holidays, CHEO saw 2,505 patients, and the spokesperson said 48 per cent of those patients were "non-emergencies."

The spokesperson added people should head to the ER "if their child or youth requires urgent medical attention."

Both CHEO and Montfort Hospital say their websites have approximate wait times, and encourage people to check them before heading to the emergency room.