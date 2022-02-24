Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced Thursday afternoon the municipal state of emergency was being lifted, but residents should expect traffic barriers to remain in the downtown core.

In place since Feb. 6, Watson said the declaration was "in response to the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the occupation."

Ottawa police will continue to work on "remediation efforts," but powers afforded under the state of emergency were no longer needed, according to a city news release. Those powers allowed the city to get assistance from other areas and levels of government.

Effective at 4pm, the State of Emergency for Ottawa is lifted. The State of Emergency was declared on February 6 in response to the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the occupation. —@JimWatsonOttawa

"At this stage, the city is completing inspections of the streets where heavy vehicles had been parked and protesters had set up encampments," a city statement read.

"The health and safety of residents remains paramount. Local traffic will be permitted to enter those streets, and the city will ensure the inspections are completed in a timely manner."

The announcement comes one day after the provincial government ended its state of emergency and the federal government revoked the Emergencies Act.