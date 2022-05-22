What you need to know about storm cleanup and where to get help

More than 300,000 customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are without power Sunday afternoon after a destructive, fatal windstorm Saturday.

Some communities are opening up emergency centres for people who are facing days without power and need help.

Ottawa has three of these centres, all with power for charging devices:

The CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn at 1500 Shea Rd. has washrooms, showers and snack machines.

The Carleton Heights Community Centre at 1665 Apeldoorn Ave.

The Plant Recreation Centre at 930 Somerset St. W. has showers.

That city has set up a page with information on its storm response. There's a city news conference scheduled for 4 p.m.

WATCH | Ottawa's update on its storm response: Ottawa storm response update Live in Officials from the City of Ottawa, its police service and Hydro Ottawa are giving an update on the response to Saturday's fatal storm.

Chelsea has opened the Meredith Centre at 23 chemin Cecil until 8:30 p.m. It has showers, water and coffee.

Clarence-Rockland is pointing people to the Clarence Creek Arena at 418 rue Lemay to get water and charge. The Red Cross is also there to help.

Here are some of the other services the storm has affected.

Travel

At 1 p.m. Ottawa listed about 35 road closures for fallen wires or trees, including the westbound ramps connecting Highway 417 and Hunt Club Road.

The city is asking people to stay off the roads if possible to help with cleaning up and the emergency response. Power outages have knocked out traffic lights, turning those intersections into four-way stops.

Hydro Ottawa map of outages

OC Transpo lists 11 routes with detours because of the damage.

Seven roads in Chelsea are partially or fully blocked by debris.

The Ottawa International Airport is running on backup power and doesn't have food until further notice. It asks travellers to leave extra time getting there; Uplands Drive and the Airport Parkway are each closed southbound near the airport.

The National Capital Commission has a list of trails and parkways closed by fallen trees and debris. It includes all of its roads and paths in Ottawa's Greenbelt and asks people to avoid that area and Gatineau Park for the time being.

Stores

The situation depends on individual shops.

Farm Boy said in a morning tweet that six eastern Ontario stores would be closed.

Schools

Ottawa's two English school boards and eastern Ontario French public school board CEPEO tweeted that teams are out checking schools for damage.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board said learning will be virtual Tuesday at St. Monica School on Merivale Road.

Have an important closure or support centre we missed? Please send us an email.