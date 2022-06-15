Embrun care home closed due to safety concerns 

Villa Fleur Ange, a residential care home located in Embrun, Ont., has closed, forcing residents to leave suddenly after an "immediate threat to life" was detected.

Urgent concerns tied to Ontario's fire and building codes led to the rapid closure, according to Russell Township's website.

Mayor Pierre Leroux said regulatory authorities in charge of residences informed the township that they had concerns, leading to investigations by the local fire and building departments.

"After inspection, they realized that they had serious concerns and there was an immediate threat to life," he told Radio-Canada in English.

"So they advised the property owner and they contacted regional partners in order to make sure that this could be addressed quickly and professionally."

A red piece of paper, which ordered the closure and was signed by the township's chief building official, was visible on the home's door on Wednesday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) carried out an inspection of the home on April 11, according to its website, finding the building was in compliance with regulations.

'It's not pleasant'

Eighty-six-year-old Léandre Richer said he'd like to return to his home as soon as possible.

"I'm not 20 anymore and moving in the same way is quite traumatic," Richer told Radio-Canada in French. "It's not a way to treat seniors. It's not pleasant."

An owner of the building declined to answer Radio-Canada's questions, but said she wishes she had more time to relocate residents.

Approximately 10 residents live at Villa Fleur Ange, she said.

The tenants are now under the care of social services of the United Counties of Prescott Russell and EOHU. They'll be moved to other facilities.

The Ontario Provincial Police are aware of the situation and reviewing the matter, according to an emailed statement from a spokesperson, who said they couldn't confirm details at this point.