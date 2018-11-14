Recount confirms eastern Ontario mayor's slim win

Brant Burrow's election as mayor of a small eastern Ontario township of Elizabethtown-Kitley was confirmed in a recount Wednesday, and turned out to be even slimmer than first thought.

The first vote count gave Burrow, a regular face at council meetings and former chair of a township committee, a six-vote win over Coun. Dan Downey.

Downey requested a recount, which was approved earlier this week and took place Wednesday morning.

The second count backed up Burrow's win, this time by just five votes: 1,140 to 1,135.

Certificate Of Results Of Recount <a href="https://t.co/TrGYr0u6H9">https://t.co/TrGYr0u6H9</a> —@EKTownship

Burrow told CBC the week after the election that one of his priorities for Elizabethtown-Kitley, which surrounds Brockville, was to introduce curbside waste pickup, likely in 2020.

Residents currently have to take their garbage to the local dump.