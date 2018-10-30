Runner-up asks for recount in eastern Ontario township

Residents of the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley in eastern Ontario may need to wait a while longer to find out who their next mayor will be.

Brant Burrow was declared winner on election night by just six votes.

Burrow, a newcomer to politics, received 1,141 votes. His nearest opponent, Dan Downey, received 1,135.

Jim Miller took third place with 930 ballots.

Downey, who sits on the township council, has submitted a motion asking for a recount, according to the clerk's office.

Councillors will discuss that motion on Nov. 5, and could move it to a vote on Nov. 12.

Judicial recount

If successful, town staff would have 15 days to count the ballots again. If his motion is unsuccessful, Downey could still ask for a judicial recount of the vote.

Burrows said he certainly understands Downey's position.

"If the roles were reversed with only a six-vote spread, quite likely I would be giving serious consideration to asking for a recount," he said.

However, Burrows isn't expecting a recount to change anything.

"It was a very methodical and careful process, so I have a good degree of confidence," he said. "Worst case scenario, we could be looking at Nov. 27 before all of this is behind us."

Elizabethtown-Kitley covers a swath of mostly rural land in eastern Ontario between Smiths Falls and the St. Lawrence River, about 100 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.