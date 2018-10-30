Runner-up asks for recount in eastern Ontario township
Only 6 votes separated top 2 in race for mayor of Elizabethtown-Kitley
Residents of the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley in eastern Ontario may need to wait a while longer to find out who their next mayor will be.
Brant Burrow was declared winner on election night by just six votes.
Burrow, a newcomer to politics, received 1,141 votes. His nearest opponent, Dan Downey, received 1,135.
Jim Miller took third place with 930 ballots.
Downey, who sits on the township council, has submitted a motion asking for a recount, according to the clerk's office.
Councillors will discuss that motion on Nov. 5, and could move it to a vote on Nov. 12.
Judicial recount
If successful, town staff would have 15 days to count the ballots again. If his motion is unsuccessful, Downey could still ask for a judicial recount of the vote.
Burrows said he certainly understands Downey's position.
"If the roles were reversed with only a six-vote spread, quite likely I would be giving serious consideration to asking for a recount," he said.
However, Burrows isn't expecting a recount to change anything.
"It was a very methodical and careful process, so I have a good degree of confidence," he said. "Worst case scenario, we could be looking at Nov. 27 before all of this is behind us."
Elizabethtown-Kitley covers a swath of mostly rural land in eastern Ontario between Smiths Falls and the St. Lawrence River, about 100 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.