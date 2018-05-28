Forensic scientist says DNA of murder accused found on victim

WARNING: This article contains graphic content.

A forensic analyst told court at the murder trial of Tyler Hikoalok that DNA from the body of victim Elisabeth Salm was linked to the accused.

Salm, who was 59 at the time of her death, was found beaten at the Christian Science Reading Room where she worked on Laurier Avenue West on May 24, 2018.

Hikoalok, who was 18 at the time, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Salm.

Elisabeth Salm was beaten while working as a librarian in 2018. Tyler Hikoalok is on trial for murder linked to her death. (Submitted by family)

Melinda Matte, a scientist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, oversaw DNA testing throughout the investigation into Salm's death.

She told court they discovered semen on a sample from an external genital swab collected as part of a sexual assault evidence kit performed on Salm. There was enough material to generate a full DNA profile, Matte said, which police later linked to Hikoalok.

Matte tested other samples that were sent to her by investigators — including swabs from Salm's autopsy and clothing seized from Hikoalok during his arrest.

She found another match for a mixture of Salm's and Hikoalok's DNA from an external labial swab from Salm's autopsy, a bloodstain on Hikoalok's left shoe, and Hikoalok's bracelet.

She also confirmed bloodstains at the Christian Science Reading Room belonged to Salm.

Her cross-examination by the defence is expected to begin Thursday.

Tyler Hikoalok is shown in a surveillance photo taken by Ottawa police prior to his arrest in May 2018. (Exhibit/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Court also heard this week from Acting Sgt. Violeta Dimova, a detective with Ottawa police's forensic identification unit, who analyzed bloodstain patterns at the scene

Dimova said splatter stains found in the back room of the Christian Science Reading Room originated from the area of a pool of blood — a "saturation stain" on the carpet by a bookcase — when "an external force" was applied to Elisabeth Salm's liquid blood.

She also said it appeared the strikes happened low to the ground — lower than 66 centimetres — because there were splatter stains on the underside of a desk.

Dimova said she could not determine the number of strikes because the "source of blood" was stationary during impact. She also provided the opinion Salm was not moving for an undetermined period of time.

Court has previously received a forensic pathology report on Salm's death that concluded she died of complications of a severe blunt force head injury.

Dimova said Salm's blood was found near a handle of the door connecting the study to a small hallway and on the wall near the glass door that connected that hallway to the Gillin Building's main lobby.

During cross-examination, Dimova said her analysis is not able to contribute to establishing a timeline or sequence of events.