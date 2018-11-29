City unveils final design for Elgin Street renewal

City officials unveiled the final design for the Elgin Street revitalization at city hall Wednesday evening.

The design included tweaks made after an earlier consultation in May and the decision in late August to bury electrical poles along the busy downtown street.

At the direction of council, the 1.2 kilometres of Elgin Street between Gloucester Street and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway being redesigned will be reduced from four lanes to two, with turning lanes.

The sidewalks are being widened and parking is being reduced from 120 spaces to 90.

This will require Elgin Street to be closed to vehicles for all of 2019, with occasional lane closures or full road closures in 2020 to finish it off.

The project is costing $36.3 million.

Accessibility tweaks

Alain Gonthier, the city's director of infrastructure services, said the city reduced the use of cobblestone-style rough pavers on the sidewalk based on feedback from people concerned about mobility.

He said the city won't be able to add gradients, which are essentially ramps, to the entrance of each building.

"What we've made sure is that Elgin Street itself would not be a barrier from an accessibility perspective," Gonthier said.

The proposed south-facing view of Elgin Street near Waverley Street. The bollards and pavers indicate parking spots that could also be rented as patios for restaurants. (City of Ottawa)

'Super sharrows'

The redesign for Elgin does not include separated or painted bike lanes, but so-called "super sharrows."

The installation of the bright green painted boxes led to confusion for both motorists and cyclists on Holland Avenue when they were installed this past summer as part of a detour for the Harmer Bridge.

Coun. Catherine McKenney said sharrows are not infrastructure, but there are other measures that will make Elgin inviting for cyclists.

The view facing north on Elgin Street. The city says cyclists and cars will have to share a single lane for vehicular traffic in each direction and the priority was on traffic-calming measures and wide sidewalks. (City of Ottawa)

"What makes Elgin different than Holland certainly is that it is … the first arterial really in the city that is designed for an operating speed of 30 km/h," McKenney said.

"Not just signs — the design will ensure that we have traffic calming."

Gonthier said raised intersections will help slow vehicles.

Still open for business

Some residents at the meeting also raised concerns that the city was making it too hard for vehicles to come downtown between the lane reductions on Elgin and O'Connor Street.

One asked whether the possibility of a parkade was considered.

An official at the meeting said that idea had not come up in prior consultations and that free parking is being provided on evenings and weekends in the city hall parking garage for the duration of road work.

Robin Coull, owner of Pot and Pantry on Elgin, said she's looking forward to the final design being brought to life. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Businesses on Elgin are working to remind people that, despite the year-long road closure, they will still be accessible on foot during construction.

"I'm quite excited at what it's going to look like afterward. I think it's going to completely transform Elgin Street into this friendly community," said Robin Coull, the owner of Pot and Pantry.